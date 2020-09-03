Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after buying an additional 108,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after purchasing an additional 188,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 381,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,087,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

