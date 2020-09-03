BidaskClub Upgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Sell

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -179.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $164,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

