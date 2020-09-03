BidaskClub Lowers RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.71 million, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RadNet by 626.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RadNet by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.