BidaskClub Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Sell

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of PS opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

