BidaskClub Downgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Strong Sell

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $494.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.14 and its 200 day moving average is $449.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.51. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 105.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 100.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

