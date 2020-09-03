BidaskClub Downgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Sell

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,283,274 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.