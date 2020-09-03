BidaskClub Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPRE. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 72.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

