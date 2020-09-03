BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Sell

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,277 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,306 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at about $12,067,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after acquiring an additional 637,138 shares during the period. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

