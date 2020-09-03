BidaskClub Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 803.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 129,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $1,184,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 405,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,368 in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.