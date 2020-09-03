BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 774 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,448% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,986,000 after acquiring an additional 350,273 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after buying an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,029.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 2,007,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,397,000 after buying an additional 280,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

