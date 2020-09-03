BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 774 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,448% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,986,000 after acquiring an additional 350,273 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after buying an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,029.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 2,007,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,397,000 after buying an additional 280,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
