Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.