Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 61,042 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $3,121,786.46.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $234.94 on Thursday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 528.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.