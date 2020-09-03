Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €91.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €97.56 ($114.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is €98.27 and its 200 day moving average is €96.74. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($137.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

