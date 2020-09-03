Beacon Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of Patient Home Monitoring stock opened at C$1.26 on Tuesday. Patient Home Monitoring has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and a PE ratio of 126.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

