Beacon Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a report issued on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.
About Patient Home Monitoring
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.
