Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.49% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.44 ($98.16).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €56.27 ($66.20) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.98.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

