Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 123.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.78%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

