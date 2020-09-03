Barclays PLC Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,603 shares in the last quarter.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $191.48 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

