Barclays PLC Purchases 26,999 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 138.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

