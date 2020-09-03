Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,281 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

