Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 85,419 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $87,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

