Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 554,616 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 554,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Concho Resources worth $88,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $83,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $14,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 343,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

