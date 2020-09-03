Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,068 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of SEI Investments worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.