Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,441 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Varian Medical Systems worth $84,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

