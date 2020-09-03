Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,090 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 290,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $113.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

