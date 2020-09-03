Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $77,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

WEX stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.20. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

