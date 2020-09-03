Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 130.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $86,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,620 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $167.80 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

