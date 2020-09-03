Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Hormel Foods worth $88,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

