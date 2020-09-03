Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $85,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 261,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 57.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $277,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,716.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,876,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

ANET stock opened at $228.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.48. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

