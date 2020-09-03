Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,960 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Exelixis worth $79,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 20.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.