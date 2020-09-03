Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2,173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Crowdstrike worth $84,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,910,838 shares of company stock worth $923,362,356 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

