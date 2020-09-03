Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.68 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Ceridian HCM worth $79,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 363.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $437,578,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,116,748. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.