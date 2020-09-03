Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $77.51 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of NetEase worth $77,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $493.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.27 and a 200-day moving average of $392.21. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $250.37 and a 1-year high of $517.65. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

