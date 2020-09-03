Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Iron Mountain worth $85,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 944,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

