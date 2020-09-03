Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.03% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $77,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.