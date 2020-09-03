Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 60,719 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $79,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

