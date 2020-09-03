Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$78.00 to C$83.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bank of Montreal traded as high as C$25.10 and last traded at C$81.98, with a volume of 1047425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.78.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.54.

In other news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.78.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

