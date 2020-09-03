Bank of America Upgrades Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Buy

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

