Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Bank First National has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank First National by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank First National by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First National during the first quarter worth $4,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank First National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank First National by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

