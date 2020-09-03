Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Kade Ross Sells 500 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $65,170.00.

BAND opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,273,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

