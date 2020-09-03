Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $5,800,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,443 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 242.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.