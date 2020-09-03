Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Head to Head Analysis

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Macro and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 4 1 0 0 1.20 Banco Santander 3 5 2 0 1.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 27.10% 43.05% 8.81% Banco Santander -15.84% 7.31% 0.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.53 $427.46 million $10.87 1.74 Banco Santander $55.14 billion 0.66 $7.30 billion $0.52 4.19

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Banco Santander on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; and real estate investment, leasing, securitization, fund management, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, securities investment, financial advisory, sports, electricity production, and Internet activities. Further, the company offers asset management and private banking services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,217 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

