Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €2.50 ($2.94) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.28 ($3.86).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

