Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in August

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the July 30th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.3 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banca Mediolanum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

