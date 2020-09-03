B. Riley Weighs in on Xperi Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xperi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

XPER stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 138,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 204,006 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,192.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,462 shares of company stock worth $281,839. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

