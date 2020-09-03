AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of AZZ to $44.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZZ by 3,908.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AZZ by 17.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AZZ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

