Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

