AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AXA stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.