Avis Budget Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.52. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 140,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,816,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 949,056 shares of company stock worth $31,099,508. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

