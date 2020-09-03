Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Secur.

Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.