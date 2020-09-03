Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Secur.

Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.
Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
