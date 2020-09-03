Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 179.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CBWTF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 531.54%.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

